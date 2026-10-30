Turnout Election

Central voters face an important election Nov. 3 that will decide whether a Democrat or Republican will replace Sen. Bill Cassidy in the United States Senate. The vote could have national consequences because control of the Senate is hanging by a vote or two.

Republican Julia Letlow has pledged to support President Trump while the Democrat, Jamie Davis, would give control of the Senate to the Left.

The fight for Congress from the 6th District pits Central State Sen. Rick Edmonds against Central native Stephen Wagley and Baton Rougean Monique Appeaning. Sen. Blake Miguez of New Iberia is the other major Republican candidate. They face Democrats Chauna Banks, Lindsay Garcia, and Pat Forbes. Other candidates in the race are Republicans Larry Davis III and Michael Mebruer and Libertarian Rufus Craig.

In Central, the hottest race is for Mayor to fill the vacancy caused by Mayor Wade Evans’ decision not to seek reelection. Four Republicans are seeking the seat — businessman Geno Guercio, Metro Councilman Aaron Moak, Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ Chief of Staff Lon Vicknair, and Central City Council member Despo “D’Ann” Wells. Another major race is for Police Chief. Incumbent Roger Corcoran is challenged by Paul Kimball and Larry “Lew” Walters.