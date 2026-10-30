GOP Endorses Candidates in Nov. 3 Election

The Louisiana Republican Party and the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish have made the following endorsements on the ballot in Central:

•U.S. Senate – Republican voters nominated Julia Letlow.

• Congress-6 – Monique Appean-

ing (EBR-GOP), Blake Miguez (LA-GOP), Rick Edmonds (both)

•Mayor of Central – Lon Vicknair (LA-GOP)

• District Judge (Div. B) – Justin DeLaune (EBR-GOP)

•Constable, JP District 2) – Dwayne Rogers (EBR-GOP)

•Justice of the Peace, Dist. 3 – Mark Miley (EBR-GOP)

•Constable, JP District 3 – Gordon Hutchinson (EBR-GOP)

•Constitutional Amendment No. 2 – No

In one other race near Central, the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish endorsed:

•Congress (2nd District) – Rev. Peter Williams