Central Pastors Hear Lon Vicknair Speak About Faith and Future of City of Central

Twenty pastors from across Central gathered to fellowship with Mayoral candidate Lon Vicknair and to pray that the Lord would give him and his family good health and wisdom as he embarked on his campaign.

The event was organized by former Rep. Tony Perkins, who is himself an ordained minister.

Vicknair is Catholic but the ministers represented all the various Protestant faiths in Central.

When he spoke to the pastors, he recounted his own spiritual journey, especially his 20 years in the Navy and the challenges he faced in some of the most dangerous and hostile countries in the world.

Lon Vicknair said his family moved to Central when he was 8 years old, and he went to Central schools, graduating from Central High School in 1999. He joined the Navy shortly after graduation.

He talked about the importance of infrastructure in Central and recounted his own family’s loss of so much as a result of the flood of 2016. He said the need for infrastructure is not something theoretical but very real for every family in Central.

He said that as a young man, he used to pray for personal things, such as how to get out of problems he’d gotten himself into. But, as he experienced many things in the military, he began to feel the call of God on his life, and everything changed.

Today I am so grateful for all our blessings, especially my wife, who is my rock, he said.

Vicknair said his campaign for Mayor is based on four pillars: Christ, Community, Commerce, and Crime. The spiritual aspect of life is what makes everything else meaningful, he said. During his time in the Middle East, he learned what it was like to fight for Christian values, and that is a battle that continues in Central.

“This is not theoretical,” he said. “Central is a conservative, Christian community, and that’s why we have what we have. It didn’t just happen. Long before we were here, others stood for faith and community, and that’s why Central is what it is.”

For more of Vicknair’s remarks, click the QR code at left and watch his meeting with the pastors.