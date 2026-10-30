Lon Vicknair Is a Good Choice For Mayor of the City of Central

Rarely does a community have the opportunity to elect a Mayor who brings so much to the table as Lon Vicknair. A graduate of Central High School, a retired Navy officer with 20 years’ experience in some of the most dangerous and difficult places in the world, a successful businessman, the former Chief of Staff for Mayor-President Sid Edwards, and a devoted husband and father, Lon has everything a wonderful conservative Christian community like Central needs.

Lon and his wife Rebecca are really a package deal. She is a hero in her own right — a career Navy veteran, a patriot, an articulate spokesman for the principles that make this country and this community great, a leader of Republican women, and most important a dedicated wife and mother.

After retiring from the Navy, Lon could have gone anywhere, but he chose to bring Rebecca and their children back to Central.

What a vote of confidence that is for Central and what a blessing they are to this city!

After returning to Central, Lon was successful in business and supervised a national company with offices in several states. While doing that, he gave of his time to serve for years as a reserve officer for the Central Police Department.

When Sid was elected, he brought Lon Vicknair in as his right-hand man, serving as Chief of Staff, overseeing our City-Parish government with its $1 billion budget and more than 4,000 employees.

Lon has also served on the Board of Commissioners of BREC.

All of that prepared Lon for the exciting challenge of being Mayor of this great city.

We applaud Lon and Rebecca for offering themselves and are proud to endorse them.

Together Lon and Rebecca will be great representatives of the Central community and role models who young people will be able to look up to for years to come.