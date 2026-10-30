Candidates for District Court Judge

October 30, 2026 0 Comments

All 15 District Court judgeships in the 19th Judicial District (East Baton Rouge Parish) are up for election Nov. 3. Because of mandatory retirements and a new reapportionment plan, the district court is likely to have a more conservative tilt.  

The current court has 10 judges who come from majority black districts and five from a majority white district. 

Voter registration in the parish is 47 percent white and 44 percent black.

Under the new reapportionment system, seven judges will be elected from District 1, a Democrat-leaning majority black district, and seven judges will be elected from District 2, a Republican-leaning majority white district. The 15th judge will be elected parishwide.

Ten incumbent judges were unopposed for reelection, and two of the five vacant seats have only  one candidate.  As a result, there are only three judgeships still to be decided in the parish Nov. 3.

In District 1, which includes Baker, Zachary, and all of North Baton Rouge except Central and Pride, two judgeships will be decided, Division L and Division M.

District 1

Division L – Attorneys Elzie Alford and Jermaine Guillory are running for Division L from District 1.

Division M – Attorneys ReAzalia Allen, Allison “AJ” Sabine, and Vernon Thomas, also from District 1.

District 2

All judgeships from District 2 have already been filled

 Parishwide

Division B – Perhaps the most interesting race will be the parishwide race for Division B featuring Winston DeCuir, Jr., a Democrat, and Justin DeLaune, a Republican. Both are considered conservative.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Elections, News

About CCNAdmin

View all posts by CCNAdmin

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.