Candidates for Family Court

Four Baton Rouge area attorneys are vying for two seats on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court in the election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Division A, incumbent Family Court Judge Caulette “Twin” Guillard is being challenged by Baton Rouge attorney Joseph Cataldie.

The election will be a rematch of the May 16 special election when Guillard defeated Cataldie to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Family Court Judge Pam Baker in 2025.

This area includes South Baton Rouge, Melrose, Villa Del Ray, Broadmoor, Sherwood Forest, South Baton Rouge, and the western part of the City of St. George.

Division A has two Family Court judges. The other judge, Kyle Russ, has served since 2023. He is unopposed for reelection this fall.

Also unopposed is Family Court Judge Erika Green, who was reelected from Division B, a district which includes downtown, Baker, and parts of North Baton Rouge.

In Division C, Zachary City Prosecutor L.T. Dupré and Baton Rouge attorney Wendy Edwards Morice are running to replace Family Court Judge Charlene Day who took office in 2011 and has reached the mandatory retirement age.

This district goes from the northwest part of East Baton Rouge Parish near Port Hudson all the way to St. George in the southeast corner of the parish. It includes the cities of Zachary and Central and the eastern part of the City of St. George.

Since only two candidates are running in each race, no runoff will be necessary.