Central Helped Put Fleming, Letlow in Runoff, Supported St. George Schools

Voters in the City of Central added to the crushing defeat of incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) in the Republican primary May 16. The senator polled only 25 percent of the vote statewide and was eliminated. His name will not appear on the ballot in the June 27 runoff for the Republican nomination.

Meanwhile, Sen. Cassidy received only 18.3 percent of the vote in the City of Central. Leading the race for the nomination in Central was Rep. Julia Letlow with 42 percent and Treasurer Dr. John Fleming with 36 percent. Letlow and Fleming will face off in the runoff. The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish supports Dr. Fleming for Senate.

Central voted overwhelmingly for Amendment No. 2, the proposed Constitutional Amendment to allow the City of St. George to create its own independent community school system.

In Central, the vote was 62.1 percent for creating the St. George school system and 37.8 percent against. However, the proposal failed statewide and in East Baton Rouge Parish.