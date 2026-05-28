Republican Party Reiterates Support For Dr. John Fleming for U. S. Senate

The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has renewed its endorsement of Dr. John Fleming for U.S. Senate in the June 27 Republican Primary.

In a statement, the party said, “Dr. John Fleming remains the true conservative in the race for United States Senate from Louisiana. He has a 97 percent conservative voting record and a long history of being a solid conservative leader. He ran a very strong race in the primary, defeating Sen. Bill Cassidy. Now he is within one percentage point of a major upset victory. The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish continues to give our strongest possible endorsement to Dr. Fleming.”

Dr. Fleming has been a family physician for more than 35 years in Minden. He is an entrepreneur who started and owns more than 35 Subway restaurants and holds the franchise for more than 50 UPS stores.

Elected to Congress in 2008, he was a leading critic of President Obama and was a founder of the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Congressmen who hold Republican leadership accountable to the principles of the party.

In early 2020, Dr. Fleming joined President Trump’s White House as Deputy Chief of Staff and had his office 10 paces from the Oval Office. They worked closely together. When asked recently why he endorsed Letlow, the President reportedly said he made the endorsement before he learned Dr. Fleming was running.

Conservatives have taken issue with Letlow because she has taken an even more liberal stand than Sen. Bill Cassidy. Her outspoken support of DEI has been a major issue.

A key issue between Fleming and Letlow has been Letlow’s support of expropriation for Carbon Capture Sequestration. Fleming has been a strong opponent of expropriation for Carbon Capture and a strong opponent of the 45Q federal tax credit which requires taxpayers to foot the bill for the billions being “invested” in Carbon Capture. Carbon Capture produces no products. It’s only source of revenue is federal tax credits.

Conservatives in her district say she keeps a low profile and almost never holds townhall meetings or does interviews.