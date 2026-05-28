Dr. John Fleming, Julia Letlow Race Appears Neck and Neck in First Poll
In the first statewide poll since the May 16 Republican primary for United States Senate, Julia Letlow holds a narrow lead over Dr. John Fleming in the runoff scheduled for June 27.
According to JMC Analytics and Polling, a firm which represents Republican candidates, Letlow leads 45 percent to 44 percent with a margin of error of 3.9 percent, which makes the race a virtual dead heat.
Here are details of the poll, according to JMC Analytics:
U.S. Senate Republican
Primary Runoff Poll Results
METHODOLOGY
•Likely Republican runoff voters in Louisiana, conducted May 18-19, 2026 (3.9% MOE with 95% confidence interval)
•Sample size: 640 (73% cell phones (texted), 27% landlines/cells (live dialed) – “hybrid” poll)
•Race/party: 93% white, 4% black, 3% “Other”/80% Republican, 20% Unaffiliateds
•Gender: 51% female, 49% male
•Geography (Nielsen media market): Alexandria 6%, Baton Rouge 21%, Lafayette 16%, Lake Charles 5%, Monroe 9%, New Orleans 32%, Shreveport 11% .
POLL RESULTS
If the Republican runoff election for U.S. Senate were held today, which candidate would you support? (Includes undecided “leaners”)
Julia Letlow 45%
John Fleming44%
Undecided11%
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of John Fleming?
Very favorable23%
Somewhat favorable22%
Somewhat unfavorable13%
Very unfavorable12%
Heard of John, have no
opinion 25%
Never heard of John6%
TOTAL FAVORABLE: 45%
TOTAL UNFAVORABLE:25%
NET FAVORABLE: +20%
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Julia Letlow?
Very favorable 27%
Somewhat favorable22%
Somewhat unfavorable17%
Very unfavorable22%
Heard of Julia, have no
opinion 10%
Never heard of Julia 3%
TOTAL FAVORABLE: 49%
TOTAL UNFAVORABLE:39%
NET FAVORABLE: +10%
Source: JMC Analytics
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