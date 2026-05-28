Sen. John Kennedy, Speaker Mike Johnson Say Either Candidate Would Make a Good Senator

In reaction to the results of the May 16 primary, which eliminated Sen. Bill Cassidy and elevated Treasurer Dr. Fleming and Congresswoman Letlow to the June 27 runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Sen. John Kennedy said, “Either would be great for Louisiana!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson noted that he has ties to both candidates. He said, “John was my predecessor and first endorser when I ran for Congress, and he was my wife’s childhood physician.”

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish continues its strong support of Dr. Fleming. They say Fleming had a 97 percent conservative voting record in Congress, while Letlow is only 75 percent conservative. Fleming was a Founder of the Freedom Caucus, a group Letlow has refused to join.