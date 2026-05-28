Central High Lacrosse State Runner-Up In Louisiana Lacrosse League Division 2

The Central High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse team, representing the Central Community School District, has officially concluded a landmark 2026 season.

The Wildcats finished as the Louisiana High School Lacrosse League Division 2 State Runner-Up, capping a year defined by tactical discipline and dominant divisional play.

The team finished with a 7-6 overall record, but surged when it mattered most, posting an elite 7-2 record in Division 2.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Michael J. Wilson, the Wildcats showcased a “deliberate and physical” identity that propelled them through the state tournament to the championship game.

Strategic Identity: Speed and Pressure.

Central’s success this season was built on a distinct philosophy. Offensively, the Wildcats favored a deliberate, isolation-heavy style, leveraging the team’s size and speed to create mismatches. This approach resulted in an explosive scoring average of 13.1 goals per game during divisional play. Defensively, the team utilized relentless on- and off-ball pressure to force turnovers, leading to a stifling 6.5 goals-against average and a dominant 64.9 percent save percentage.

Team Performance & Statistical Leaders

• Statistical Averages (Division 2 Play):

• Shots: 47 per game | Shots on Goal: 29 per game | Clear %: 57.5% | Face-Off %: 50.5%

• Individual Scoring Leaders:

• #1 Cayde Gibson: 24 Goals, 5 Assists

• #14 Kameron Heller: 20 Goals, 7 Assists

• #2 Bryce Hasselback: 16 Goals, 10 Assists (Team leader in assists)

• Defensive & Hustle Leaders:

• #7 Jaydan Rose: 47 Ground Balls, 20 Caused Turnovers

• #4 Zach Amond: 14 Caused Turnovers

• Gabriel Stockstill: 11 Caused Turnovers

Senior Legacy & Coaching Leadership. This season marks a bittersweet farewell to six graduating seniors. Notably, four of these seniors have been starters for the Wildcats since the 8th grade, serving as the foundational pillars of the program’s rise to state prominence.

Central Lacrosse is played at Wildcat Stadium in Central.