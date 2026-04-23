May 16: Vote on St. George Having Own School System

On Nov. 7, 2006, voters across Louisiana went to the polls to consider a constitutional amendment to allow the people of Central to create their own independent community school system. In order to become law, the vote had to pass in Central, in East Baton Rouge Parish, and statewide.

Many Democratic officials opposed creation of the Central school district. Leaders in Central felt the amendment would pass statewide and in the City of Central. The concern was that it would fail parishwide in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Mathematically, the only way it could pass parishwide was if the people in the Southeast part of the parish — now St. George — turned out in huge numbers to support Central creating its own schools.

That’s exactly what happened. St. George turned out in large numbers, and nearly 80 percent of its vote was in favor of Central’s constitutional amendment. With the vote in Central and St. George, the amendment passed easily.

Now the shoe is on the other foot. On Saturday, May 16, voters across Louisiana will vote on Amendment No. 2 to allow creation of the St. George school system. Again, it must pass parishwide. This time, leaders in St. George say they are counting on a big turnout in Central.