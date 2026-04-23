City Hall Celebration Set Tuesday 3-5 p.m.

Mayor Wade Evans and the seven members of the Central City Council will welcome the people of Central to celebrate the opening of their new City Hall this Tuesday, April 28.

City Hall is located at 11530 Sullivan Road near the intersection with Hooper Road.

The celebration, which will include speeches, entertainment, and food, will be from 3 to 5 p.m.

Father Jason Palermo will bless the building. Mayor Evans will welcome everyone and discuss the new City Hall and progress being made in Central. Former Rep. Tony Perkins will also pray.

After the ceremonies, tours will be offered. The 14,000-square-foot facility, which was built at a cost of $6.4 million, includes the Council Chamber and all city offices. Food will be provided by Cooking in Central and Happy Scoops Ice Cream Parlor. The event will be broadcast live by the Central City News on its Facebook page.