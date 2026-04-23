Republicans Unite Behind Dr. Fleming, Rick, Monique

As the May 16 Republican primary for U.S. Senate and Congress nears, the Republican Party is rallying around three conservative candidates.

This week the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish — the largest local party in the state — announced its endorsement of Dr. John Fleming for United States Senate. He is running against two moderate candidates — Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congresswoman Julia Letlow.

Three weeks ago, the Republican Party in East Baton Rouge Parish announced its endorsement of Sen. Rick Edmonds for Congress from the 5th Congressional District and Monique Appeaning from the 6th Congressional District. Monique is running against Democratic Congressman Cleo Fields. Both Edmonds and Appeaning are strong conservatives.