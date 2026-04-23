GOP Endorses Treasurer John Fleming For U.S. Senate as ‘True Conservative’

The Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish has announced its endorsement of State Treasurer Dr. John Fleming in Louisiana’s May 16 Republican Primary. In a statement, the party said, “While we have respect for Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congresswoman Julia Letlow, Dr. Fleming is clearly the conservative candidate in the race. He has a 97 percent conservative voting record and a long history of being a solid conservative leader.”

Dr. Fleming has been a family physician for more than 35 years in Minden. He is an entrepreneur who started and owns more than 35 Subway restaurants and holds the franchise for more than 50 UPS stores.

Elected to Congress in 2008, he was a leading critic of President Obama and was a founder of the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Congressmen who hold Republican leadership accountable to the principles of the party.

After leaving Congress in 2017, he joined President Trump’s administration as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development and head of the Economic Development Administration.

In early 2020, Dr. Fleming joined President Trump’s White House as Deputy Chief of Staff and had his office 10 paces from the Oval Office. They worked closely together. When asked recently why he endorsed Letlow, the President reportedly said he made the endorsement before he learned Dr. Fleming was running.

Issues for conservatives in the Republican Party have been Cassidy’s vote to convict President Trump, his moderate stand on a wide range of issues including the border, and his strong support for mandatory vaccines and other compulsory mandates during Covid.

Conservatives have taken issue with Letlow because of her even more liberal stand and her outspoken support of DEI. Conservatives in her district say she keeps a low profile and almost never holds townhall meetings or does interviews.