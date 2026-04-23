Large Turnout in Central Is Key to Passage Of Amendment Creating St. George Schools

Woody Jenkins editor, Central Cit News

In 1990, I was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives representing North Baton Rouge. The late Sen. Mike Cross represented Baker and Central. We devised a plan to improve schools in our parish.

Our plan was to create seven independent school districts that would give people in each community control of their children’s schools. We knew it would be a tough battle but had no idea it would take decades to overcome the vested interests opposing it.

The people voted for constitutional amendments to create the Baker school system in 1995, Zachary school system in 1999, and Central school system in 2006. Federal courts delayed the implementation of Baker and Zachary.

Now, finally, after 14 years of hard work, the people of St. George have on the ballot statewide a proposal to create the St. George Community school system.

With the Democratic Party fighting a massive battle against St. George and making false charges of racism, voters in Central could play a pivotal role in the outcome.

Have the Democrats lost sight of the fact that East Baton Rouge is now a one-race school system with 36,000 black students and only 3,000 whites? Have they also missed the fact that a majority of students in the new school system in St. George will be non-white?

Some people want to keep fighting the Civil War, but that is a disservice to everyone in this parish.

We urge all voters, but especially the residents of Central, to go to the polls on Saturday, May 16 and vote FOR the new St. George community school system.