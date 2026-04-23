A Tribute to 200 Years of Newspapers in BR

President Donald Trump and our entire nation are poised to celebrate the 250th anniversary of this great country.

A vital part of our history and the preservation of our freedom under the United States Constitution have been our newspapers.

Here in East Baton Rouge Parish, newspapers have informed us and protected our liberties since at least 1819.

As an “old newspaperman,” I enjoy collecting newspapers. For this edition of the Central City News, I pulled out the Baton Rouge Weekly Messenger for June 1826 and the State-Times for October 1926, in order to give readers a taste of what journalism has like in Baton Rouge on our nation’s 50th and 150th birthdays.

While the internet is all the rage, we continue to believe that the printed word is most important. Why? Because it is permanent and cannot be changed. Anything digital can be and IS often changed. But the printed word is there forever. Don’t give up on newspapers!