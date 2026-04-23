St. Alphonsus Festival of Two Rivers

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Central will hold its annual Festival of Two River this Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The three-day event is packed full of something for everyone including music, food, rides, games, and a raffle.

Food booths include Cajun, Italian, and American foods. Ice cold soft drinks, beer, and other adult beverages will also be sold.

You can get something to eat at the festival or take home to family.

Entertainment will be provided by Parish County Line, Hydra, Downbeat Louisiana, and Beaucoup Boogie.

On Sunday afternoon, the festival will conclude with a cash raffle drawing at 4:45 p.m.

It is not necessary to be present to win. The weekend of the festival, tickets will be sold at the Cash Raffle Booth on the fairgrounds.

One can download the Magic Money app on a smart phone to load funds for riding rides and purchasing food. You can also load money onto cards at kiosks on festival weekend. The only booths that will accept cash will be frozen food, sweets, plants and crafts, and the cash raffle booth.

Schedule of Events includes:

Friday, April 24

5 p.m. Opening Prayer

7 to 10 p.m. Parish County Line

Saturday, April 25

11:30 a.m. SAS Performances

12 p.m. Rides Open

1 to 2 p.m. Legworks by Terri

2-4 p.m. Bingo in Family Center

3 to 4:30 p.m. Hydra

7 to 10 p.m. Downbeat Louisiana

Sunday, April 26

11 a.m. BBQ Chicken Dinners

12 .m. Rides Open

1 to 4 p.m. Beaucoup Boogie

2-4 p.m. Bingo in Family Center

4:45 p.m. Cash Raffle Drawing

5 p.m. Festival Closes