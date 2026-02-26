Central School Board Rolls Back Tax Millage For 2026 to Lowest Levels Since 2011

The City of Central has some of the best public schools in the state and something that is unheard of — property tax rates for the Central Community School District that are actually going down!

In 2026, homeowners and owners of business property will pay property taxes at a lower rate than they did in 2011, according to Dr. Jason Fountain, superintendent of Central schools.

The school system levies three different property taxes — the millage authorized by the Louisiana Constitution, the operating millage, and the debt service millage.

All three have gone down.

In 2023, the three taxes combined cost taxpayers 60.08 mills. That stayed the same in 2024, but went down to 56.35 mills in 2025. It is going down to 55.69 mills this year.

Central is one of the few school boards that have not rolled forward property taxes this year.