Larger Role for EBR Sheriff In Central Law Enforcement

Central Mayor Wade Evans has announced his support for a plan that would provide permanent funding for the work of the Sheriff’s office inside the city limits of Central.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is proposing the plan, which would guarantee law enforcement services in the cities of Central and St. George. In turn, both cities would contribute annually to assist the Sheriff. Central would provide funding of $2.6 million a year, and that amount would grow with inflation.

Under state law, soon after a municipality incorporates, it is responsible for providing primary law enforcement services in the city at its expense. However, for years, the Sheriff has provided those services with only minimal compensation. Now, with tight budgets, that is impossible.

On the surface, under the plan, little would change. The Central Police Department would continue in operation, as would the Sheriff’s sub-station on Gurney Road.

What would change is the City of Central would be relieved of having to pay the full cost of providing primary law enforcement in the City of Central. Central Mayor Evans’ research shows that would cost $6.8 million a year.

“What the Sheriff is proposing makes sense. It’s economical for the City of Central and provides much needed support for the Sheriff,” Evans said.

Sheriff Gautreaux said, “It’s a good deal for Central and St. George. To set up a full-fledged police department would cost Central $10 million and after that $6 to $7 million a year. Instead, for $2.6 million a year, we’re offering Central our full range of services without the start-up costs. If they want the deal, we’ll sit down with our cities and work out the details.”