Carbon Capture Issue Could End Up Sinking Cassidy, Letlow Campaigns for U. S. Senate

By Woody Jenkins, editor Central City News

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Congresswoman Julia Letlow, Gov. Jeff Landry, and former Gov. John Bel Edwards have something in common.

They are all strong supporters of Carbon Capture Sequestration.

Only one major statewide leader stands in opposition: State Treasurer John Fleming, conservative Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

The fall-out from Carbon Capture Sequestration is about to come down on Senate candidates Cassidy and Letlow as the public learns the full impact of the Carbon Capture scam.

What does the price of oysters, the arrest of a fisherman in Lake Charles, your natural gas bill, the export of our natural resources to China, the Green New Deal, Big Oil, and the U.S. Senate race in Louisiana, have to do with Carbon Capture Sequestration? Everything!

Carbon Capture Sequestration is the capture of carbon dioxide at its source—such as power plants or industrial facilities—before it enters the atmosphere. The captured CO2 is then compressed, transported via pipelines, and injected into deep underground geologic formations for permanent storage.

It would be one thing if Exxon and other major entergy companies wanted to engage in Carbon Capture Sequestration on their own property and on their own dime. But that’s not what’s happening.

Carbon Capture is being heavily subsidized by our tax dollars. Billions upon billions of our tax dollars! So you and I are paying for Carbon Capture and all of the negative things it is about to do to us.

Second, Gov. Jeff Landry and a majority of the Louisiana Legislature support legislation that gives Exxon and other energy companies the legal power to expropriate private property for their Carbon Capture facilities and pipelines.

That means that they can take your property, remove you from all or part of it, and bury endless quantities of carbon under it — with environmental consequences that could be very harmful.

Expropriation for Carbon Capture is unconstitutional in Louisiana because it is not a “public and necessary purpose” as required.

Carbon Capture Sequestration has countless unanticipated consequences. For example, consider Venture Global and what they are doing in the Lake Charles area. Venture Global is a $6 billion company and deeply involved in Carbon Capture Sequestration. Their carbon capture project is producing LNG to export to Japan, China, and Europe, which means our energy is leaving Louisiana forever. This is bidding up the price of natural gas.

Last year Entergy sold its consumer-oriented natural gas business to Delta Utilities, and natural gas bills for many homeowners have skyrocketed. This week the Louisiana Public Service Commission is investigating what is happening. Carbon Capture should be a major suspect because it is especially designed to sell energy to the overseas market. This has to result in higher prices for the consumer.

Venture Global has been actively dredging around the Calcasieu Pass and Monkey Island to prepare for its CP2 LNG plant.

The dredging caused a giant sediment spill on August 2 last year. Other dredging has smothered oyster beds, destroying fishing and oyster harvesting.

Fisherman in the Lake Charles area say they have been put out of business. They’ve protested at the Calcasieu Parish courthouse and one oysterman was arrested.

Oyster prices have jumped 30 to 50 percent in the past year to $28 to $30 a dozen because of shortages.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries reports high mortality rates in oyster beds especially Big Lake because of sediment deposits. TV news headlines have screamed, “A very tough year for the oyster industry.”

Carbon Capture Sequestration has been driven by the lobbyists who convince the politicians to vote against their constituents. Gov. Jeff Landry is all-in for Carbon Capture.

Former Gov. John Bel Edwards announced when he left the Governor’s Mansion that he would be working full-time for the Carbon Capture Industry.

There’s big money in Carbon Capture for politicians, and it arrives in all sorts of ways.

Carbon Capture has become a major issue in the U.S. Senate race, since Bill Cassidy and Julia Letlow strongly support it. More and more, voters are turning to the State Treasurer, Dr. John Fleming, the only candidate for U.S. Senate who opposes Carbon Capture Sequestration.

Keep your eye on Carbon Capture. It will be a very big issue!