Grace Presbyterian’s 100th Anniversary

Editor’s Note: American diplomat Fulwar Skipwith served as Consul General to France during the reign of Napolean. He was directed by President Thomas Jefferson to negotiate the purchase of West Florida. Instead, in 1803, Skipwith and his fellow negotiators managed to purchase Louisiana. In 1809, Skipwith moved to the Spanish colony of West Florida and settled at Monte Sano Plantation north of Baton Rouge. In 1810, when West Florida rebelled against Spain, Skipwith was elected President of the Republic of West Florida. He died on the plantation in 1839. In 1926, the plantation was part of the booming industrial area of North Baton Rouge. Presbyterians there organized Monte Sano Presbyterian Church and built an impressive facility on Scenic Highway. Years later, the church moved to Central and was renamed Grace Presbyterian Church.

Grace Presbyterian Church would like to give all praise and glory to our heavenly Father for our church’s rich 100 -year history. As such, it is our pleasure to extend an invitation to join us on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Grace Presbyterian Church (formerly Monte Sano Presbyterian Church).

Our celebration will begin that Sunday with combined Sunday School classes in the sanctuary beginning at 9:15 a.m. We will hear updates from former pastors and friends of Grace, including Dr. Bruce Fiol who served in India as a missionary for 17 years. Following his time in India, Dr. Fiol served for 25 years as the Senior Pastor at MPC. After “retirement” from the pastorate in 2008, he served for four years as MTW’s Coordinator to the India/Sri Lanka Partnership. Bruce and his wife, Judy, now live in Quarryville, PA, where he serves as an Associate Chaplain.

Following the morning worship service, the church will have a covered dish luncheon and a time for sharing special memories in the Activities Building, where historical pictures will be on display.

The Activities Building will remain open for fellowship as long as people are around that afternoon, and there will be no evening service that day. Our desire is to glorify God in this celebration. We would love to have you join us in praising the Lord for all that He has done and is going to do in the future.

Rev. James Gorski was called as Pastor of Grace Presbyterian and installed on April 30, 2023. Pastor Gorski, a Michigan native, studied for the pulpit at Multonomah Bible College, Moody Theological Seminary and Reformed Theological Seminary. Prior to the ministry, he served in the Air Force and worked in the Aerospace industry. He served the ministry at Immanual Bible Church, Rocky Mountain Community Church (PCA), and Three Rivers PCA from 2008-2022.

Generations of families have been touched by the fellowship and Christian spirit of Grace that began 100 years ago.