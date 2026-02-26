Gil Matherne Building Chapel to Honor His Wife Michelle on 50th Anniversary

Central businessman Gil Matherne loves a good building project, and he’s been working hard to complete his latest undertaking, a chapel honoring his wife Michelle, or Meia as she is affectionately called by family, for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Everything should be complete by 2 p.m. this Saturday, February 28 when Father Jason Palermo of St. Alphonsus will bless Meia’s Chapel. It is located on the Matherne family property north of Central at 14221 Milldale Road.

The chapel, which has a Gothic style, has a unique cross which is lighted and appears to be floating on air.

Six small pews will allow seating for 12 people with standing room in the back that can accommodate another six people.

Gil said that when he was much younger he remembers his mother being so amazed when she and his father had their 25th anniversary. She could not believe how quickly 25 years had passed. “That’s how I feel now on our 50th anniversary, and I wanted to do something to honor Michelle and memorialize our 50th anniversary.” The couple will renew their vows with Fr. Jason Saturday.

Gil built Julia’s Chapel to honor his mother several years ago. It is on Joor Road near GM Cable.