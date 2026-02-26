Bank of Zachary President/CEO Elected to Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Board

Mark S. Marionneaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Zachary, has been elected to serve as the Member Director representing Louisiana on the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas Board of Directors.

Mark’s four-year term began on January 1, 2026, and will run through December 31, 2029. He succeeds Albert Christman of Guaranty Bank and Trust, who completed his service at the end of 2025. Mark was elected by a decisive majority of Louisiana bankers, receiving 237,360 votes, compared to 28,611 votes cast for his credit union competitor. This significant margin reflects not only Mark’s longstanding reputation for integrity and leadership, but also the strong confidence Louisiana’s banking community places in his vision and advocacy. It also reinforces the outstanding reputation that the entire Bank of Zachary team continues to uphold. As a member of the FHLB Dallas Board, Mark will provide valuable insight and representation for community banks across Louisiana. His experience and commitment to strengthening the state’s financial institutions will play an important role in shaping policies and resources that benefit local communities.

“We are extremely proud of Mark and this well-deserved honor,” said Preston L. Kennedy, Vice Chairman of the Bank of Zachary Board of Directors. “His service will benefit not only our bank, but all community banks across Louisiana.” The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, of which Bank of Zachary is a member, is part of the nationwide Federal Home Loan Bank System, a network of 11 district banks established in 1932 to support mortgage lending and community development. FHLB Dallas has total assets of $112.2 billion and serves 800 member banks across Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. Its mission includes providing credit and services that help member institutions fund housing, small business, small agri-business, and broader economic and community development initiatives within their local markets.