Christmas Celebration Gospel Concert To Broadcast Live from Life Tabernacle

Life Tabernacle will host the National Christmas Celebration Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Revolution Square, 9500 Blackwater Road in Central.

Everyone is invited. Admission is free. Reservations are not necessary. It will be the first Christmas concert at the church since before the shutdown in 2020.

Rev. Tony Spell said, “The concert will bring everyone from Life Tabernacle’s seven church sanctuaries together along with all of our ministries for a wonderful time of gratitude, love, fellowship, and a musical celebration of Jesus’ birth!

Revolution Square seats 5,800 people. While a capacity crowd is not expected for a Christmas con-cert, the facility can accommodate everyone who attends church in an average week. A new sound system for the conference center will be installed before the concert.

The national audience on Central City News and Life Tabernacle on Facebook could reach tens or even hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Some Life Tabernacle broadcasts on Facebook have reached as many as 1 million viewers.

Rev. Spell said, “For the first time, the Life Tabernacle Christmas Concert will be broadcast nationwide and even worldwide. It will all begin at 7 p.m. CST. This will be an event to remember, and we would love to have you here in person at Revolution Square or at least joining us online!”

“We will be serving a fine meal from The Haven at the Lake Cafe, also at 9500 Blackwater Road. This year will be unique in that we will serve the meal out of the windows adjacent to Revolution Square, so people will never have to leave the concert in order to eat. Revolution Square is truly a one-of-a-kind venue.”

“Inspiration for what we are doing this year came from a phone call with Sister Linda Gibson, the author of the famous song, Funeral Plans. On July 1, we recorded this song for our upcoming album. So I contacted Sister Gibson, and the phone call was truly amazing!”

“She said I’ll give you permission to record the song and all of the songs I have written! She has written some beautiful songs! The next song she wrote that we plan to record is Didn’t I Walk on the Water?”

“Sister Gibson has agreed to join us Dec. 5 and sing!”