Judge Pam Baker Resigns Effective Dec. 31, 2025 from EBR Family Court

Embattled Family Court Judge Pam Baker, who kept a Baton Rouge mother from seeing her children for more than two years on a false accusation of child abuse and imprisoned the mom when she was unable to pay her husband’s attorney bill of $72,086, has resigned.

The resignation is effective on Dec. 31, 2025.

Katherine Diamond, the mother of twin 14-year-olds, was picking up her children, then 9 years old, for a routine exchange of the kids when her husband, Robert Ragland, starting filming.

The 20-second video shows Diamond trying get the girl in her car but clearly no abuse. The girl jumps back in with her dad with a big smile as if to say, “mission accomplished.”

That video was all it took to have Katherine Diamond labeled a child abuser — although she was never charged or tried for anything.

In our legal system, the trial judge is considered the “trier of facts,” which the courts of appeal are loath to even look at, much less overturn.

So, while Ms. Diamond could never be convicted of child abuse in a criminal trial, her consequences in Family Court are even greater.

But now the shoe is on the other foot, and Judge Baker has resigned.