Judge Decided There Was Child Abuse with No Evidence, Never Reported It to DCFS

Family Court Judge Pam Baker had the case of Ragland vs. Ragland for seven years. Nearly four years ago, the judge examined a video from 2018 and decided it proved child abuse by the mother, Katherine Diamond.

There were several problems with that. First, the video has now been viewed by tens of thousands of people, and it simply doesn’t show child abuse.

Second, if Baker thought there were child abuse, she had a legal obligation to report that abuse to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services so it could be investigated. She didn’t.

If she had, DCFS would have conducted an investigation, deter-mined if the alleged abuse actually occurred, who did it, whether there were any injuries, and whether there was a pattern of such behavior. The parents and the children would have been questioned.

Instead, there was no investi-gation. No one was questioned, and the facts of the alleged abuse were never examined.

Failure to report child abuse carries criminal penalties, and the judge never reported to DCFS what she herself said was child abuse.