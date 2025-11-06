Readers Can View Alleged Abuse, And Make Their Own Judgment

Everything done to Baton Rouge mom Katherine Diamond by Family Court judges Pamela Baker and Erika Green goes back to an allegation of child abuse made by her husband. This allegation has never been investigated by the Sheriff’s office, the District Attorney, or the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. It is simply an allegation.

Fortunately, the Central City News has obtained a copy of the video of the alleged abuse made by and edited by the husband.

The couple was meeting at a parking lot for the routine transfer of the children from the husband to Mrs. Diamond. Instead of assisting his ex-wife with getting the children into her car, the husband was busy filming the event and doing nothing to encourage the children to go with their mom.

The beginning of the video is edited to make it appear the daughter is being choked, when in fact that was not the case. The Central City News has blurred the faces of the children to protect their privacy, but the unblurred version shows the daughter smiling and happy, as though they have just pulled off what was planned.

There is no other evidence of child abuse on the record, except this video.

After the event, the husband did not report child abuse to any law enforcement agency nor was it investigated.

At one point in the proceedings, Judge Baker said this video was serious evidence of child abuse. Judges are required to report child abuse to the Department of Children and Family Services under Children’s Code Article 609. However, Judge Baker never reported the alleged abuse so the matter could be independently investigated.

By failing to report the alleged child abuse, Judge Baker appears to have violated Children’s Code Article 610 and could be subject to the criminal penalties in R.S. 14: 403(A)(2), which applies to anyone “who knowingly and willfully obstructs the procedures for receiving and investigating reports of child abuse or neglect or sexual abuse.”

The point is that if judges have evidence of child abuse, they are required to report it, so it can be investigated by Child Protective Services. But this was never done.

To view the view, scan the QR code with a smartphone.