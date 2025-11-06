Republicans Question Governor’s Role In Creating Gerrymandered 6th District

On Tuesday, Oct. 14 as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court adjourned its hearing on the Constitutionality of Congressman Cleo Fields’ gerrymandered Congressional district, the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon in Baton Rouge received an important call.

The luncheon, a meeting point for Republican leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, was devoted to the Supreme Court hearing. The caller

was Paul Hurd, the Monroe attorney who was represent-ing the plaintiffs challenging the Constitutionality of the district.

The lead plaintiff in the case, Bert Callais, was also in the audience at the luncheon, taking it all in.

Paul Hurd brought the audience up to date on what had happened in the Supreme Court.

Former Grant Parish District Attorney Eddie Tarpley, was with Hurd in Washington, where he was serving as legal correspondent for Community Press, which owns the Central City News and St. George Leader.

Hurd and Tarpley alter-nated speaking and taking questions. Republican parish chair-man, former Rep. Woody Jenkins, presided over the meeting.

The speakers made it clear Gov. Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill had created the problem by sponsoring the Cleo Fields’ district in the legislature.

One of the governor’s aides was in the audience, and he got the governor to call in and participate in the conversation. Landry said that speakers had it wrong and that the legislature had no choice but to create the Fields’ district.

Jenkins disagreed and produced the court order which did not mandate a second black district but ordered a trial on the merits. To hear the full debate, use your phone to click on the QR code below.