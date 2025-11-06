Blackwater Methodist Christmas Concert Set Sunday, December 7

Blackwater United Methodist Church will present its annual Christmas Concert free to the public at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, Dec. 7.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary at the church, 10000 Blackwater Road in Central, 70714. The concert will include a narrated medley of favorite Christmas music featuring the full chancel choir and an orchestra.

The public is invited.

After the concert, a free reception, called A Taste of Christmas, will be held in the Blackwater Community Center adjacent to the sanctuary.

Russ Westfall is choir president.

Pastor is Rev. Amy Duhon Castro.

The church’s website can be found at www.blackwaterumc.org or visit Blackwater United Methodist Church on Facebook.