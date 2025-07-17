After 20 Years, Central Is Still a ‘New’ City, Proud of Its Past and Hopeful for Its Future

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the City of Central, Mayor Wade Evans hosted a 20th Birthday Bash July 5 at 14150 Grand Settlement at The Settlement at Shoe Creek.

More than 3,500 people turned out for the event, which included live entertainment, food, vendors, and fireworks.

The City of Central officially came into being on July 11, 2005 — 20 years ago.

This edition of the Central City News looks back to the events of July 2005 and some of the people and events which have played an important role in the history of the city during its formative years.

LIKE A PROUD PAPA, Central Mayor Wade Evans presides over the Red, White & Boom Festival Saturday, July 5. A huge crowd came out to celebrate.