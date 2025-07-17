In July 2005, Central Waited in Anticipation

By Woody Jenkins Editor, Central City News

As the month of July 2005 neared, the people of Central waited in anticipation. Fear that Gov. Kathleen Blanco would refuse to appoint an interim mayor, police chief and City Council subsided when Central’s state legislators, Reps. Donald Ray Kennard and Bodi White, announced that they had made recommendations to the governor and she was close to a decision.

Plan to Move Quickly. The Citizens Committee on Incorporation of Central said that when the governor made her appointments, the new officials would be sworn in immediately and hold a City Council meeting to create the legal framework for the City of Central.

Legal Challenge. What had become more ominous was a suit filed by Central attorney Bob Raborn challenging the incorporation. The question was whether District Judge Janice Clark, a known opponent of Central, would enjoin the operations of the city or allow the city to function as the suit proceeded through the courts.

Organizers believed that if they moved quickly to form a government, it would make an injunction less likely.

Central City News

July 7, 2005

One Zip Code. The Central City News featured a story on whether the new City of Central would get its own post office and zip code, rather than continue to be split into five zip codes. As of July 7, 2005, post offices in Baker, Baton Rouge, Greenwell Springs, Pride, and Zachary provided mail service in Central. Now 20 years later, the zip codes in Central are the same as they were in 2005. The USPS is very slow to change!

Medical Plaza. Central Park Medical Plaza was under construction on Sullivan Road. It is the home of Ochsner Medical, Moreau Physical Therapy, EyeMax, Central Dental Care, and Central Imaging.

Horseback Riding at Wanetiri Lakes. The June 7, 2005, edition included photos of families horseback riding at Wanetiri Lakes, the fabulous recreational facility on Greenwell Springs Road, which was owned by attorney Ti Barnes.

Lining Up Financing. Rep. Bodi White succeeded in getting $25,000 in start-up funds for the new City of Central. He and Rep. Donald Ray Kennard were working with the State Bond Commission to line up a credit of $400,000 to $600,000 in “revenue anticipation funds” for the new city. In essence, it would be a short term loan to be repaid from general tax revenues.

Joan Lansing in Russia. Rumor had it that Central businesswoman Joan Lansing was likely to be appointed to the new Central City Council by Gov. Blanco. The problem was, Joan was in Russia (no, she wasn’t a spy ­— well, not that we knew of! She was on vacation!) But if she was appointed, she’d have to take her oath of office after the rest of the new Council, whoever they may be!

Great Homes of Central. Millie and D. J. Strickland had a majestic antebellum home named Oak View Manor on 230 acres on Greenwell Springs Road. It was featured in this edition of the Central City News. The magnificent grounds and incredible artwork, much of it created by Millie, adorned the estate with beauty and charm.

Attorney Steven Stockstill was featured in this issue. He was rumored to be the choice for City Clerk of the new City of Central.

Central High Cheerleaders had a successful camp at Southeastern, winning top honors.

The Greenwell Springs Braves won the State Baseball Championship for 11 year olds!

Capalli’s was a full service salon featuring some of Central’s popular stylists.

Central School Hacks. In the early 1900’s, Central school children didn’t catch the bus to school but rode “hacks” or horse-drawn wagons that carried them to school. This edition featured a photo from the 1920’s of a hack with a load of Central kids.

Little Miss Petite Baton Rouge was won by Miss Leah Ruth Parchim, 4, daughter of Will and Suzi Parchim of Central.

Central Perk was a beautiful coffee and sandwich shop on Old Sullivan owned by Debbie Johnston.

The Denham Road Bridge practically collapsed and had to be replaced… with a culvert. I wrote a rather catchy poem about the entire matter!

Central City News

July 14, 2005

Mac Watts Appointed Mayor. Acting on the advice of Central Reps. Donald Ray Kennard and Bodi White, on Monday, July 11, 2005, Gov. Kathleen Blanco appointed the first city officials for the new City of Central. Her appointees were:

•Central Private Elementary School principal Mac Watts as interim Mayor.

•Former Sheriff deputy Doug Browning as interim Police Chief.

Blanco appointed the following interim members of City Council:

•Businessman Louis DeJohn

•Entergy supervisor Pete Humble

•Central Christian Academy owner Joan Lansing

•Nurse Carolyn Patterson

•Businessman Ralph Washington

New Mayor, Council Hold Emergency Council Meeting. Immediately upon their appointment, the Mayor and City Council met to establish a framework of city government. Actions taken included:

• The mayor, police chief, and four members of the Council took their oaths of office.

•Elected Ralph Washington as Mayor Pro-Tem

•Elected attorney Steven Stockstill as City Clerk

•Designated 12023 Sullivan Road as City Hall. Space in the building was donated by the Central City News.

•Selected The Advocate as the official journal of the city.

•Adopted a building code

•Established a planning and zoning commission

A Delegation from Central Negotiated an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City-Parish. The Central delegation led by Steven Stockstill met with City-Parish officials led by Walter Monsour. The meeting resulted in a handshake agreement under which the City-Parish will continue to provide:

•Sewer

•Garbage

•Issuance of building permits and inspections

The City of Central reserved the right to issue building permits when it is prepared to do so.

Central Transition District Sworn In, Began Work. Under legislation passed in the spring, the Central Transition District was appointed to facilitate creation of the City of Central. The district, led by Central founder Russell Starns, included Clif Richardson, Lee Rome, Wyndi Bonvillain, and David Medlin, who was appointed by Mayor-President Kip Holden.

Farmer Gerald Phares Was Busy This Week Harvesting Honey from His Bee Hives. Gerald and his wife Sharon recently closed their family bookstore and “retired” to their place on Greenwell Springs Road.

Bass, Sac-a-Lait Were Biting at Wanetiri Lakes. The beautiful recreational facility offered fishing, boating, camping,and horse riding.

Groundbreaking Was Held for the Central Thruway, a New Interstate Calibre Link to I-12. On hand for the event were Mayor-President Kip Holden, Mayor Pro-Tem Joe Greco, and Jose Alvarez, Jeff Broussard, and Bryan Harmon of DPW. Completion is planned for early 2009.

Central City News

July 21, 2005

City of Central Moves into City Hall. It’s not often that the Mayor answers the phone himself at City Hall, but Central was not your ordinary city nor was Mayor Mac Watts your ordinary mayor. When the City of Central moved into space at the Central City News office, Mayor Watts and Councilwoman Carolyn Patterson took turns answering the phone and taking care of citizens’ questions and problems.

Central’s First Police Unit Donated by Sheriff’s Office. New Central Police Chief Doug Browning met with Sheriff Colonel Greg Phares (later Sheriff himself) to ask whether the Sheriff’s office would be willing to continue to provide complete law enforcement coverage for the City of Central without any interruption of service. He also hoped for a commitment that those services would be provided without expense to the city or special conditions. Col. Phares provided all that and more. He not only agreed to full cooperation from the Sheriff’s office and continued operation of the Central substation on Gurney but also increased patrols in Central. The colonel also agreed to provide the chief with a fully-equipped police vehicle including a radio with access to the Sheriff’s radio system.`

Gordon Hutchinson Announced Publication of His New Book, The Quest and the Quarry. It’s a coming-of-age story about a farm family in Mississippi and how they raise kids and teach character.

PAR Announced That EBR Public Schools Are Performing Poorly with the Exception of Schools in Central. The report bolstered support for creating a new independent community school system for Central.

A Feature in the Central City News Told the Story of Helen Balzli. It explained her life-threatening injuries and how that led to her career as a physical therapist.

The City of Central is advertising for a Director of Public Works.

An Ad for Central Drug Store featured Claude Derbes, Barbara Sonnier, Mike Anding, and Leah Glass. Miss Barbara and Mike Anding still work at the popular Central pharmacy.

Central City News

July 28, 2005

Packed House for First Regular Meeting of Central City Council. A capacity crowd packed into the DEMCO training building on Wax Road for the first regular meeting of the Central City Council. The agenda included:

•Swearing in of new City Councilwoman Joan Lansing

•Hearing a proposal on flood control by the Army Corps of Engineers

•Hearing a proposal by residents north of Hwy. 64 to de-annex from the city

Hearing Before Judge Janet Clark on Suit Against Incorporation. Judge Clark will hold a hearing on whether to consolidate several issues in attorney Bob Raborn’s suit challenging incorporation of Central.

Three Members Appointed to Central Planning and Zoning Commission. The new members are former Central High principal Graydon Walker, David Barrow, and Rodney Bonvillain.

More Than 100 Applicants for Position as Editorial Assistant at Central City News. We were overwhelmed by the number of applications. Catherine Rasberry was hired for the position.

The Central City Chapeaux Chicks (the Red-Hat Ladies of Central) Met at LaFleur’s Restaurant on Sullivan Road. Warmly greeted by Queen Tommie Morden and Vice Queen Maureen Arnoldi, visitors were introduced to 25 ladies wearing red or pink hats, red feathers, and flashing neon rings. Only ladies over 50 were allowed to wear red hats. They were blowing horns and shaking red clapper noise makers. When asked what they do, the Queen said, “Nothing! We have been so dutiful all our lives that we deserve a break! This is a haven for silliness and unfettered happiness among women of a certain age.”

Central Now Has Its Own Chamber of Commerce. The Central Area Business Association voted to change its name and adopt a broader mission, according to Chamber president Dr. Tony Lobue. The new Chamber was recognized by the City Council as the official Chamber of Commerce of Central.

Moratorium on Apartments and Duplexes in Central. The City Council adopted an ordinance placing a moratorium of multi-family housing in Central to provide time for the Planning and Zoning Commission to adopt a comprehensive plan for the city.

Frank Millican Raises State Champion Pumpkin at 578 Pounds. It was an Atlantic Giant. The pumpkin shown is just a baby at a mere 558 pounds.