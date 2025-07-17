Devon Gales, Even Being Paralyzed Won’t Stop Him

Devon Gales was a star athlete for Central High School and an even better person, bringing love and encouragement to his teammates. He was good enough to win a football scholarship to Southern University. However, his dream of playing college ball was ended by a tragic injury while Southern was playing the University of Georgia. The injury left Devon paralyzed and unable to walk. Today, after years of surgery and physical therapy, Devon is paralyzed below the chest and cannot use his fingers. But what he can do is teach, coach, and mentor others. Armed with a strong faith in God, Devon works at an elementary school, where he inspires a new generation of young people! Today Devon is engaged, works out daily, and is completing his degree at the University of Georgia. Devon Gales, Central’s Athlete of the Decade.