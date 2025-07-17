Rev. Tony Spell, He Risked Imprisonment to Keep the Church Doors Open for All of Us

When the world says comply with illegal and unconstitutional mandates, what would you do? Rev. Tony Spell stood against the Governor, law enforcement, and the media to protect the First Amendment and the right of people to worship in church. Threatened with imprisonment, he never gave in and Life Tabernacle never closed its doors.

In May 2022, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Pastor Spell was right and everything done to him and Sister Shaye was illegal and unconstitutional. We honor Rev. and Mrs. Tony Spell as Heroes of the Constitution.