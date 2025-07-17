Gil Matherne, He Never Says No to Any Need of Central Community
Gil Matherne grew up poor in Lafourche Parish, but he was a fine athlete and earned a football scholarship to ULM in Monroe, where he met a beautiful young cheerleader. After college, Gil and Michelle moved to Central where they started GM Cable, now one of the largest providers of fiber optics in Louisiana. In Central, Gil and Michelle never say no to anyone trying to do good for this community.
