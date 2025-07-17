Daniel Wesley, Greater Love Hath No Man

At Central High, Daniel Wesley was known for his wit and school spirit. His father was an Emergency Medical Technician and Daniel studied to be an EMT at Central High. At 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2016, during his senior year, Daniel was on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge when he saw a horrible tragedy unfolding. A woman was thrown from a car, and a man repeatedly shot here. Daniel jumped out of his vehicle and ran to the woman’s aid. The man shouted for him to leave or he would run over him too. Daniel stayed and the man shot Daniel and ran over him. Then the man left, but returned, shot him again, and ran over him again. The police arrived and the aggressor was killed in the shoot-out. The lady died. Daniel endured a long hospital stay but returned to Central High. He recovered and served four years in the Navy. Today he is a newlywed, living the dream. Daniel Wesley: A true American hero and a symbol of all that is good in the City of Central.