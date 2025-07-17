Mayor Jr. Shelton Public Servant, He Guided Us Through Dark Days of the Great Flood
Jr. Shelton was Mayor of Central during the Great Flood of 2016, when more than 85 percent of the homes in Central flooded — the worse natural disaster in Central in at least 150 years. Mayor Shelton exemplified the highest standard of public service, helping thousands of flood victims in a time of extreme crisis, at one point working 72 hours straight without sleep. With a humble spirit and no thought of personal gain, he earned the undying gratitude of this community.
