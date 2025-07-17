Sunday Afternoons with My Father

Woody Jenkins Editor, Central City News

I was born in Baton Rouge and have lived here almost my entire life, but five formative years were spent in Rougon, a rural area of Pointe Coupee Parish. I was an only child, and we lived on a farm. No other children lived nearby.

From 1951-1956 when I was four to nine, I spent most of my time barefooted taking care of our cows and chickens, working in my daddy’s garden, and walking in the endless woods behind our house with my dog Blackie. There were many dangers including bears, wild hogs, giant snakes, and wild bulls. My parents had only one rule: Be home for supper!

When I started school in the first grade at Rougon High, almost all the boys had a heavy French accent. I soon did too.

My daddy, Ory Jenkins, had been very successful before the war, but was badly disabled fighting German submarines on the last of the wooden sailing ships to go into battle for the United States.

Physically, he was totally disabled and couldn’t work but somehow he did because we had to eat.

Sunday afternoons were the highlight of the week. After dinner, my daddy would say, “Let’s go for a ride!” He seldom told Mama or me where we were going. Sometimes he seemed to drive aimlessly. Then suddenly our destination would appear! It would always be some incredible place that would live in my mind forever.

It might be an old plantation home, the Atchafalaya Swamp, St. Francisville, Natchez, Ponchatoula, the State Capitol, a favorite fishing hole, or a haunted house.

Not knowing what he had in mind for us was part of the fun.

Along the way, my daddy would hold forth, explaining the world for me. He emphasized the same things over and over again so I would never forget them.

Here are some of his favorite observations and pieces of advice that may be useful for you:

•Son, never go into debt. Pay cash and never get in over your head. A debt is a curse and bondage. You don’t want to be a slave to any man. Never go into debt!

• Son, always do what you say you will do. There doesn’t need to be a handshake or your signature on the dotted line. Just do what you promised to do!

• Son, if you’re not early, you’re late. Be early! That way, if you run into problems along the way, you’ll still be on time.

• Son, leave everything better than the way you found it. That’s especially true if someone trusted you with something of theirs.

• Son, say yes sir and yes ma’am to everyone. In order to be worthy of respect, be respective of everyone, especially your elders.

•Son, if you see a piece of trash, pick it up. If you see something wrong, correct it.

• Son, be good to people. Be humble and serve others. Treat every stranger like a friend. Give people the shirt off your back if they need it.

• Son, if someone is broke down on the side of the road, stop and help them, especially women and older people. You never know. She may be a widow lady and he may be a disabled veteran. Treat them like you would your mama and me if you saw us broke down on the side of the road.

• Son, always stick out your hand, give people a firm handshake, and look them in the eye. Be a friend to man.

•Son, if you’re going to do something, do it right. Anything worth doing is worth doing right.

•Son, if it’s possible, pay back everyone who does something good for you.

• Son, think before you speak, then think again. Some words can never be taken back.

•Son, never write down anything, unless you would be happy to have it printed on the front page of the newspaper because it might be.

•Son, take the time to write thank you letters to people who help you.

•Son, people love a gift that you made with your own hands.

•Son, live with the working people and never join the country club.

•Son, lock your door at night, but don’t think the door will protect you. Anybody who wants to get in will get in. The door just gives you a minute’s warning.

• Son, never lock your door when you go on vacation. Your neighbors might need to borrow something or the firemen may need to get in to save your house.

•Son, I saw too much killing in the war and I hate guns. You’ll never see one in my house, but I won’t fault you if you have one.

•Son, stay away from whisky and cigarettes. They almost killed me.

•Son, be an honest man and never work with or hang out with thieves. When it all comes down, they will all testify it was you who did it. Stay away from them!

•Son, if you love someone, tell them you love them everyday. You never know when your last day will be.

• Son, remember that everything you do — good or bad — will come back to you.

• Son, love your country and be willing to fight for it. I would fight again if they needed me.

• Son, always take care of your mama.

• Son, I don’t go to church like I should but always know that I love Him!

Thank you, Daddy!