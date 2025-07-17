Mikelyn Sumner Named Executive Director of Central Private School

​Central Private School has announced that Dr. Mikelyn Smith Sumner, an alumna and longtime supporter of the school, has been named Executive Director. A graduate of the Class of 1991 and a familiar face around campus, Mrs. Sumner’s love for Central Private runs deep. Now she’s bringing that passion to her new leadership role.

Mrs. Sumner joined the CP Board of Directors in 2018 and became Board President in 2020. When the school needed leadership, she stepped up, first volunteering as Executive Director in 2022, then officially serving as Interim Executive Director beginning in 2023. Since then, she has led with both heart and vision.

During her time in leadership, Central Private earned accreditation through the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS), a distinction held by only eight private schools in Louisiana.

Mrs. Sumner holds degrees from Northwestern State and Northeast Louisiana University School of Pharmacy. She later earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi.

She and her husband Jeff are raising three children of their own, who are members of the Central Private Classes of 2025, 2027, and 2028.

A release from the school said, “As both a leader and a parent, Mrs. Sumner understands what makes Central Private special. She is committed to building an even stronger future for the school she has always called home.”

Mrs. Sumner said, “Central Private has always been more than a school. It’s a family. We’re focused on creating a safe and nurturing environment where students are challenged to grow and are prepared for what’s ahead.”

To learn more, visit www.centralprivate.org. CP is located at 12650 Gurney Road, Central, LA.