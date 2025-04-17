Legendary Businessman Bill Simon

EDITOR’S NOTE: He was the ugliest woman on TV but the Best Man in the City! Bill Simon, a strong Christian family man, nearly 60 years in business in Baton Rouge, his job was to keep us all moving, a faithful friend, he entered a room and brought laughter and good cheer, he never knew a stranger, he would tell you the truth good or bad, encourage you, give you the shirt off his back, tireless, loved his fellow man, never said No, could not possibly be replaced, you could see Christ in him! He did it his way! — Woody Jenkins

The man, the myth, the marketing legend! William Raymond (Bill) Simon, Sr., was 88 years young with more to give when he was tragically torn from his family in Central at dawn on March 28, 2025, his first morning of retirement.

Founder and owner of Simple Simon Tires for 60 years, Bill was a powerhouse. Whether for work, pleasure, or spiritual uplift, he didn’t know how to stop doing all he loved. His voice and laughter were one of a kind and will live on in the memory of all who loved him.

The fifth of nine children born to Henry and Barbara Simon on August 16, 1936, in Elk City, OK, Bill grew up on a cotton and wheat farm. Things were tough and got tougher when Bill was nine and his dad died. His mama worked hard to keep the family together and instilled strong values and work ethics in all her children. Growing up, Bill worked the farm and attended school in a one-room schoolhouse.

He went to work in the oil fields of Kansas until 1959 when he was drafted into the army. On weekends, he would sometimes visit his brother Vincent in Pampa. On one of those visits, he went on a blind date, and it led to marriage. When released from the army in 1961, they were a family of three, and then five.

Bill was determined to have his own business. He worked a string of jobs before he had the opportunity to lease an Esso station in 1966. In the early days, if work was slow, he’d take off on foot down Choctaw until he found someone who needed an oil change or flat repair. He’d deliver the vehicle back to its owner and find another car in need of repair. He worked 15-hour days, saved up, and bought the two lots next to the station. He saved more, borrowed some, and in 1975, opened the first Simple Simon.

The business flourished as his signature commercials—featuring crazy antics and a slew of characters that he invented and portrayed, often an ugly woman—hit TV screens across Baton Rouge. Bill married Peggy in 1978. She has played the supporting role in his life and business for almost 50 years.

For decades, Bill made an annual trip to Manresa for a silent retreat to reflect and pray. He always returned feeling warm and fuzzy and excited to share his latest revelations. If you wanted anything, now was the time to ask! He belonged to the EBR Lions Club and loved being a Lion—giving back by sponsoring children for the Lions summer camp, maintaining the camp vehicle. He too was once the child who had needed but couldn’t afford medical help.

To relax, he loved fishing or digging in his vegetable garden. One of his most cherished traditions was hosting Christmas Eve. It was a production—seafood gumbo, toddies, a bonfire, fireworks, gifts! But the main event was the hayride. Dressed as Santa, Bill drove a green tractor hitched to a long trailer he decorated himself. With lights twinkling, and Carols blaring, he pulled the trailer through nearby neighborhoods as the family threw candy canes to whoever came out to watch and wave. Of course, Bill would stop and personally wish them a Merry Christmas.

Bill is predeceased by his mother Barbara Greteman Simon, father Henry Peter Simon, son William Raymond (Billy) Simon, Jr., son Gregory Scott (Greg) Simon, ex-wife Meloda Ann McCrary (Melody), brother Vincent Simon, brother John Simon, sister Mary Simon Church, and brother Carl Simon.

Bill is survived by his wife Peggy Morel Simon, daughter Angela Simon (Angie) Swanford, son Christopher Nicholas (Chris) Simon (Herpreet), grandchildren Jennifer Anne Long, Heather Long Boudreaux (Jake), Rebekah Leann Strickland, Megan Nicole Swanford, William Michael (Will) Simon, Adam Mitchell Simon, Desmond Emerson Singh Simon, Lakshmi Aleah Kaur Simon, and nine great-grandchildren.

He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Our hearts are broken, but we couldn’t be prouder of who he was and all he accomplished.

Visitation took place on April 9 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd. Visitation was held at St. Alphonsus Church, followed by a KC Rosary and Mass. Burial was at Green Oaks Cemetery.