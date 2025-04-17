The Past 20 Years At Your Fingertips

Did you know the past 20 years of Central’s history since the Central City News’ first edition is all online and waiting for your visit? The Central City News’ archives — all 498 print editions — plus the St. George Leader, Istrouma Journal, and other publications are online and searchable absolutely free. To visit, go to www.centralcitynews.net and type in any topic or name. For thousands of articles in a traditional website format, go to www.centralcitynews.us