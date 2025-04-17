Murder Down 23%, Other Shootings 33% In 1st Quarter of 2025: Mayor Sid Edwards

Mayor-President Coach Sid Edwards commemorated his first 100 days in office under the banner “100 Days of Momentum,” a theme that reflects the administration’s progress in addressing East Baton Rouge Parish’s most pressing challenges.

In just over three months, Mayor-President Edwards’ administration has worked tirelessly to deliver real, measurable results in public safety, homelessness, and blight—three cornerstone priorities of his vision to build a stronger, cleaner, and more compassionate parish.

“Our team didn’t waste a single moment,” Edwards said. “From Day One, we got to work on what matters most to the people of East Baton Rouge Parish. And we’re not slowing down.”

Public Safety: Safer Streets, Stronger Communities

Through strategic coordination with law enforcement and community partners, the City-Parish has significantly improved public safety. As of the end of the first quarter of 2025:

•Homicides are down 23 percent compared to Q1 of 2024.

•Non-fatal shootings have dropped 33 percent compared to 2024.

•“These reductions are more than just numbers,” Edwards noted. “They represent lives saved, families spared, and neighborhoods strengthened.”

Addressing Homelessness with Compassion and Coordination

During a historic winter storm earlier this year, the Mayor’s Office led an emergency response effort that transitioned 30 individuals off the streets and into safe shelters. This critical effort underscored the administration’s commitment to providing a pathway to lasting support.

The Mayor’s Office also launched the Community Outreach Partners Committee (COPC), an innovative initiative aimed at streamlining services and enhancing coordination between the City-Parish and local organizations dedicated to serving those experiencing homelessness.

Blight Reduction: Cleaner, Safer Neighborhoods

In its first 100 days, the Edwards Administration has made visible progress in the fight against blight:

•14 condemned structures have been demolished

•141 properties were abated for trash and overgrown vegetation

“We know that blight affects quality of life, property values, and public health,” Edwards said. “That’s why we’re taking aggressive action and holding the line on property standards.”

Looking Ahead

As Mayor-President Edwards and his administration look beyond the first 100 days, the focus remains clear: continuing the momentum and delivering on the promise to serve every resident with integrity, energy, and purpose.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we are not satisfied,” Edwards said. “We are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”