Central JROTC Earned 98% Rating

The Central High School Jr. ROTC program is completing a successful year. The unit won 1st Place overall at the state Raider meet in November 2024.

Jon Jones, the outgoing battalion commander, and Abigail Sherlin, the incoming commander, were chosen to represent Central in the “ultimate Raider” competition.

Col. Joshua Germann and Sgt. Timothy Dubois serve as instructors. In February, Army representatives visited Central High to inspect the JROTC program. The unit’s awards ceremony was held Tuesday.