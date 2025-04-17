Kolbe Campbell Elected Youth Legislature Governor

Youth Legislature is a two-day mock legislative session held at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge. Each year more than 1,800 middle school students from across Louisiana come together to learn the legislative process through hands-on experience.

This year 17 Central Middle students participated in the program and one of them, Kolbe Campbell, was elected Governor.

During Youth Legislature, students take part in the process and procedures of the Louisiana state government. This program allows students to learn the legislative process first hand.

Students run for and elect Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President. Through Youth Legislature, students have the opportunity to participate in the entire legislative process. Students write, sponsor, and debate bills. They lead and serve on legislative committees and speak publicly before an audience.

Student reports gather and report information about bills, senators, and the governor’s cabinet, while photo journalists document the proceedings through photography and videography.

Youth Legislature provides students with the experience that supports and solidifies information studied in the classroom. Youth Legislature promotes and encourages youth leadership, participation, cooperation and teamwork among peers. This event gives the students the confidence they need to go on to participate in leadership roles in high school and their community.