Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express Comes To Central’s Sullivan Theater April 25 to May 4 Nightly

Based on Agatha Christie’s classic novel, Murder on the Orient Express, is a thrilling adaptation by Ken Ludwig that brings the Queen of Mystery’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, to life on stage.

The play takes audiences aboard the luxurious Orient Express in the 1930s, where a murder is discovered just after midnight. With the train stranded due to a snowdrift, Poirot must interrogate an eclectic cast of passengers each harboring secrets and motives to uncover the truth before the killer strikes again. Twists, red herrings, and suspense abound in this stylish and fast-paced whodunit.

With a clever script and a dazzling setting, Murder on the Orient Express, delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience that will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

About the Theater. Sullivan Theater first opened in June 2023 and performed four shows in its inaugural year. As a community theater, all performers are local volunteers from the Central community and surrounding areas. Later in 2025, Sullivan Theater will stage the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!, the outrageous theatre company comedy Noises Off, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, and end with the holiday blockbuster Elf the Musical.

Show Info: Murder on the Orient Express runs April 25 through May 4 with a 7:30 p.m. curtain Thursday-Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets are on sale now for $25 each at www.sullivantheater.com/tickets.

Sullivan Theater is located at 8849 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. Box Office 225-778-8990. Website: www.sullivantheater.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sullivantheater.

Cast: Hercule Poirot – Knick Moore, Monsieur Bouc – Jon Allen Russo; Mary Debenham – Delilah Lee Guilbeau Michel; The Conductor/Head Waiter – Oreoluwa Onasanya; Hector MacQueen – Adam Marks; Princess Dragomiroff – Margaret Lipscomb; Greta Ohlsson – Debbie Upton Carr; Countess Andrenyi – Brooke Frost; Helen Hubbard – Carole Moore; Colonel Arbuthnot – Justin Rogers; Samuel Ratchett – Mike Sager