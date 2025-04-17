Bank of Zachary Announces Key Promotions

Bank of Zachary has announced the promotions of Ashley Boudreaux to Assistant Branch Manager (Main) & Bank Officer, Haley Davis to Assistant Vice President, and Michael McLin to Bank Officer. These advancements underscore the bank’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing exceptional talent within its ranks.

According to a statement from Bank of Zachary, Ashley Boudreaux has consistently demonstrated growth and leadership potential. With her experience managing the innovative in-school Bronco Branch and mentoring staff at the Main Branch, combined with her operational expertise and problem-solving acumen, Ashley is a natural fit for the role of Assistant Branch Manager.

Haley Davis’s promotion to Assistant Vice President is a testament to her exemplary leadership as Main Branch Manager. Her strategic vision, dedication to customer service, and proven track record of driving results have played a pivotal role in the branch’s success. Haley’s ability to lead, inspire, and execute will be invaluable in her new position.

Michael McLin has earned his promotion to Bank Officer due to his commitment to the “Bank of Zachary Way.” During his time in the IT Department, Michael has demonstrated exceptional interpersonal skills, growing banking knowledge, and a proactive approach to learning. His ability to bridge the gap between IT and banking operations, coupled with his attention to compliance, will enhance the bank’s operational efficiency and customer service.

“We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions,” said Mark Marionneaux, Bank of Zachary president and CEO. “Ashley, Haley, and Michael have shown unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and a deep understanding of our values. Their continued contributions will be instrumental in driving the bank’s success and supporting our community.”

Founded in 1904, Bank of Zachary is the oldest State chartered bank in East Baton Rouge Parish serving residents, businesses and communities. Bank of Zachary is locally owned and operated. Hometown banking is Bank of Zachary’s mission and specialty. The FDIC Standard Maximum Deposit Insurance Amount (SMDIA) for deposits is $250,000 per depositor, per insured financial institution. For more information, visit www.bankofzachary.com or call (225) 654-2701.