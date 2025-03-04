Central Breaks Ground for City Hall

The City of Central took a major step forward on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, as Mayor Wade Evans, alongside past and present elected leaders, broke ground for Central’s first city-owned City Hall. Mayor Evans welcomed leaders who have played a role in Central’s journey since its incorporation. Chief among them were former Central Mayors Mac Watts and Jr. Shelton.

“This groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction. It is the foundation of our future,” Evans said. “For 20 years, we have built this city together, and today, we take another step forward in making Central an even better place to live.”

The new City Hall will stand as the northern anchor of the Mainstreet 2030 Vision, a long-term plan to enhance the heart of Central with economic and community-driven development.

During the event, Mayor Evans apologized for his previous stance on building a City Hall, saying the division had set the city back six years and $3 million. He said there was too much infighting but now the city is unified.

Designed as more than just a government facility, the City Hall property will serve as a central gathering space for both the City of Central and the Central Community School System.

Plans include areas for community events, civic engagement, and celebrations that bring residents together, further reinforcing Central’s sense of community.

“City Hall will be more than a building—it will be a place where people come together,” Mayor Evans added. “It will be a hub of activity, where our citizens can connect, celebrate, and engage with their local government.”

Construction of the new City Hall is expected to be completed in April 2026, with further developments to follow as part of the Mainstreet 2030 Vision.