Everyone Is Invited to Vietnam Veterans Wall, A Life Changing Event March 20-23 in Central

The Wall That Heals, a 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, is coming to Louisiana from March 20 to 23 at Revolution Square, 9500 Blackwater Road in Central.

It will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public.

The Wall honors the three million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

All Are Welcome at The Wall. Pastor Tony Spell said, “On behalf of the State of Louisiana, East Baton Rouge Parish, the cities of Baton Rouge and Central, and Life Tabernacle Church, it is an honor to host The Wall That Heals. For the past five years, we have made a tireless effort to bring The Wall to our state. We welcome all Louisianans and neighbors in surrounding states to come and recognize the Gulf South’s deep history of service to America. Let it serve as a teaching tool for schools, organizations and all people to learn the high cost of freedom. We are blessed to host this important event. Our city, state, and nation all need healing. Let it begin here!”

​ “The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Baton Rouge to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” according to Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

“Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America,” he said.

An Emotional Experience. The Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk toward the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors will be able to touch the Wall and do name rubbings of individual service members.

Hometown Heroes. The mobile Education Center exhibit will include digital photos of some of the service members who listed their home of record in the Baton Rouge area; video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall; a replica of the In Memory plaque; a map of Vietnam, and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War. The exhibits are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

Official Traveling Wall. Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 800 U.S. communities. The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built The Wall in Washington in 1982. Two VVMF staff members will lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. More information can be found at www.thewallthathealsBR.org.

Motorcycle Escort. A Motorcycle Escort of veterans, service personnel, law enforcement, and first responders will bring The Wall to Revolution Square on the campus of Life Tabernacle Church at the corner of Hooper and Blackwater Roads in Central.

Line the Route to Show Support. The staging area will be at the I-12/O’Neal Lane interchange in Baton Rouge at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 18. The Wall will travel north on O’Neal, which becomes the Central Thruway and then Sullivan Road, and then west on Hooper Road to Life Tabernacle. The public is invited to show their strong support and love of country along the escort route from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Schedule. Volunteers will erect the Wall from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, March 19.

The Wall is constructed with a force of 30-40 volunteers. Construction begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19 before the memorial opens to the public Thursday morning, March 20. The media is welcome to the site during the construction period and thereafter.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards will join the construction crew Wednesday morning. Volunteers will be trained at 6 p.m. that night.

Welcome Home ceremonies will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. with Col. Joey Strickland as speaker. A Remembrance ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday with speakers Judge Roy Moore, a Vietnam veteran; Lon Vicknair, and Terry White. Closing ceremonies will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with speaker Doc Holliday. Rev. Tony Spell will host all events. Take down of The Wall will begin at 2 p.m.