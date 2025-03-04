Dr. Peter McCullough Keynote Speaker 4th Annual Health Freedom Day April 5

Registration is continuing for the 4th Annual Louisiana Health Freedom Day, which is planned for Saturday, April 5 at Revolution Square, 9500 Blackwater Road in Central.

Renowned physician Dr. Peter McCullough, who led the fight for early treatment of Covid-19, will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is free. To register, go to ltcbr.com.

The theme of the one-day event will be new opportunities for health freedom in the era of President Trump.

Among the speakers will be:

•Conference host Rev. Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle, the church that never closed during the pandemic;

•Attorney Jeff Wittenbrink who successfully defended pastor Spell in the Louisiana Supreme Court;

•Dr. Evelyn Griffin, who lost her job with Oschner’s because of her refusal to take the Covid vaccine;

•Jill Hines, head of Health Freedom Louisiana, which fights for freedom of choice in the legislature;

•Talk show host Jeff Crouere;

•Reps. Beryl Amedee and Kathy Edmonston, who have championed health freedom in the legislature

•Former Rep. Woody Jenkins, who authored numerous successful bills protecting health freedom when he was in the Louisiana House, including legalizing acupuncture, chiropractic, midwifery, and the ability of optometrists to prescribe drugs; the prohibition against mandatory vaccination in public and private schools, and strong limits on the Governor’s power to violate the Declaration of Rights in the Louisiana Constitution during an emergency. He is now editor of the Central City News.

The event will be held at Revolution Square behind Life Tabernacle Church at 9500 Blackwater Road in Central.

Registration for the event is free. Lunch will be available during the event at The Haven Café next to the Revolution Conference Center.

To register, go to ltcbr.com.