Caroline Nunnery, Jacob Porte Plan Wedding for April 2026

March 4, 2025 0 Comments

Michael and Karen Nunnery of Central are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Nunnery, to Jacob Porte, son of Randy and Nicole Porte of Mande-ville. Caroline is a graduate of Central High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. She is a Registered Nurse at Woman’s Hospital. Jake graduated from St. Paul’s School and Southeastern Louisiana University and is employed with FloWorks.  

A 2026 April wedding is planned.

