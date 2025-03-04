Caroline Nunnery, Jacob Porte Plan Wedding for April 2026

Michael and Karen Nunnery of Central are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Nunnery, to Jacob Porte, son of Randy and Nicole Porte of Mande-ville. Caroline is a graduate of Central High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. She is a Registered Nurse at Woman’s Hospital. Jake graduated from St. Paul’s School and Southeastern Louisiana University and is employed with FloWorks.

A 2026 April wedding is planned.